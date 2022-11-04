Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 639,220 shares.The stock last traded at $31.83 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

