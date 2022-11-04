Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.55. 1,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF makes up about 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 17.94% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.