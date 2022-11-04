Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 10th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SRET opened at $6.95 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.