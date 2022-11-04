Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

