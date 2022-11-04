GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

GMS Trading Down 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GMS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GMS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

