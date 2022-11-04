Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,420,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 8,579,541 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gold Fields by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 974,158 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

