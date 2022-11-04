Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

