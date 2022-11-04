Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
