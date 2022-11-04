Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GORO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock remained flat at $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 678,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.