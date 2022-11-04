GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 439.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,256 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $166,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GoPro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 131,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 116,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

