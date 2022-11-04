GoPro, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoPro in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

GPRO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

