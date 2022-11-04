GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.
GoPro Stock Performance
GPRO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 44.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
