GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 44.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

