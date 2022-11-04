Governance OHM One Day Trading Volume Hits $130,800.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,658.51 or 0.12553190 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $130,800.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.93 or 0.31813947 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012425 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
