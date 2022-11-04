Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Down 10%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 9,089,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,967,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 24.21%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

