Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

