Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

GIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.31 million and a P/E ratio of -69.23.

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

