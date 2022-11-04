Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $813.54 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,598,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.