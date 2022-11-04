Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $126,864.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00322996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00121918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00734829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00585510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00229941 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

