GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,650 ($19.08) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 145,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,908. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

