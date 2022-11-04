GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3695 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
GSK has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.