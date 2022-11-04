Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $65,446.50 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,897 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,446.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $35.67. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.