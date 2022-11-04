Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $65,446.50 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,897 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,446.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $35.67. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

