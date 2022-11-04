Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GH. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 227,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

