Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LEGN opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
