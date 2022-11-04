Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $339,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

