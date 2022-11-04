Guggenheim Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

