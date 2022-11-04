Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.32

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 3806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

