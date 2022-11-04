GYEN Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and approximately $68,105.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

