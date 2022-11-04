H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.83. 61,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,301,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,162 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,491,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

