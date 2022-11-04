Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,357,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

