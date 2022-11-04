Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.90. 84,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average is $185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.