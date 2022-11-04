Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,198. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

