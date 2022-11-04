Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.23. 67,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $231.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.