Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 78,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

