Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 353 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 368 ($4.25) to GBX 353 ($4.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 320 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 294.60 ($3.41).

Shares of HLN stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.17 ($0.07). 209,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.04. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 5.59 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

