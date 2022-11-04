Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $36,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

