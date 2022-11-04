Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 80.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.6% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.68. 73,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

