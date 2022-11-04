Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MBS ETF worth $98,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,951. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

