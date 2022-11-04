Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barings LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, hitting $280.27. The company had a trading volume of 156,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.86 and a 200-day moving average of $373.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.