Hancock Whitney Corp Has $18.58 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.88. 14,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 778.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

