Hancock Whitney Corp Has $27.26 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 256,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

