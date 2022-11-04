Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,186. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

