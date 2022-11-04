Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 23,749 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,415. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.