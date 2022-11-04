Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 68,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

