Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,921 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $138.53. 1,043,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

