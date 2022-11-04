Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($174.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €165.85 ($165.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €155.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.76. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($116.37).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

