Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($190.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.2 %

HNR1 stock traded up €0.25 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €165.85 ($165.85). The stock had a trading volume of 156,506 shares. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.76.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

