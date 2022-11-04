Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.94

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.94 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 172.24 ($1.99). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.06), with a volume of 2,069 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £213.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
