Harmonic Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.7 %

HLIT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

