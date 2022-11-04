Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.