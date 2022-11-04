Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

HRMY opened at $59.94 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,591 shares of company stock worth $11,724,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

