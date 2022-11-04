Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawkins to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

