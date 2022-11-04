Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawkins to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Hawkins Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
