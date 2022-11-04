HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Adocia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Adocia has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins.

