HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Adocia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Adocia has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
About Adocia
